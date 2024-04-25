STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $2.672 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $4.966 billion, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Equinor ASA reported adjusted earnings of $2.836 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $25.135 billion from $29.224 billion last year.
Equinor ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $2.672 Bln. vs. $4.966 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.135 Bln vs. $29.224 Bln last year.
