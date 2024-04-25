

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is slated to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to -25.9 in May from -27.4 in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases business sentiment survey data. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 102 in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices data for March. Prices had declined 8.2 percent on year in February.



In the meantime, the National Institute of Economic Research publishes Sweden's business sentiment survey data.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to release Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to fall to -2 percent in April from +2 percent in March.



