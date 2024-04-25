Very strong revenue and EPS growth in the first quarter coupled with exciting pipeline delivery
AstraZeneca:
Revenue and EPS summary
Q1 2024
% Change
$m
Actual
CER1
Product Sales
12,177
15
18
Alliance Revenue
457
59
59
Collaboration Revenue
45
66
66
Total Revenue
12,679
17
19
Reported EPS
$1.41
21
30
Core2 EPS
$2.06
7
13
Financial performance for Q1 2024 (Growth numbers at CER)
- Total Revenue up 19% to $12,679m, driven by an 18% increase in Product Sales and continued growth in Alliance Revenue from partnered medicines
- Double-digit growth in Total Revenue from Oncology at 26%, CVRM at 23%, R&I at 17%, and Rare Disease at 16%
- Core Product Sales Gross Margin3 of 82%
- Core Operating Margin of 34%
- Core Tax Rate of 21%
- Core EPS increased 13% to $2.06. The increase in Core EPS was lower than Total Revenue growth principally due to a $241m gain in the prior year period on the disposal of Pulmicort Flexhaler US rights
- As announced at the Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, the total dividend for FY 2024 will increase by $0.20 per share to $3.10 per share
- Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance at CER for FY 2024 reiterated
Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:
"AstraZeneca had a very strong start in 2024 with substantial Total Revenue growth of 19% in the first quarter.
Our strong pipeline momentum continued and already this year we announced positive trial results for Imfinzi and Tagrisso that were unprecedented in lung cancer, the data from both of these studies will be presented during the ASCO plenary in June. We are also looking forward to seeing the results of several other important trials throughout the year.
At our Annual General Meeting we were pleased to announce a 7% increase in the annual dividend, and at our Investor Day on 21 May 2024 we will outline the evolution of our company, underscoring our confidence in sustaining industry-leading growth."
Key milestones achieved since the prior results announcement
- Positive read-outs for Tagrisso in unresectable, Stage III EGFRm NSCLC (LAURA), Imfinzi in LS-SCLC (ADRIATIC)
- US approvals for Tagrisso with the addition of chemotherapy for EGFRm NSCLC (FLAURA2), Enhertu in HER2-positive solid tumours (DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-CRC02) and Ultomiris for NMOSD. US and EU approval for Voydeya as an add-on therapy to Ultomiris or Soliris for PNH with EVH (ALPHA). Japan approval for Truqap plus Faslodex in unresectable or recurrent PIK3CA-, AKT1-, or PTEN-altered HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (CAPItello-291)
- Datopotamab deruxtecan BLAs accepted in the US for non-squamous NSCLC (TROPION-Lung01) and HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (TROPION-Breast01)
Guidance
The Company reiterates its Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance for FY 2024 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2023.
Total Revenue is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage
Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit to low teens percentage
- Collaboration Revenue is expected to increase substantially, driven by success-based milestones and certain anticipated transactions
- Other operating income is expected to decrease substantially (FY 2023 included a $241m gain on the disposal of Pulmicort Flexhaler US rights, and a $712m one-time gain relating to updates to contractual arrangements for Beyfortus
- The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%
The Company is unable to provide guidance on a Reported basis because it cannot reliably forecast material elements of the Reported results, including any fair value adjustments arising on acquisition-related liabilities, intangible asset impairment charges and legal settlement provisions. Please refer to the cautionary statements section regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this announcement.
Currency impact
If foreign exchange rates for April 2024 to December 2024 were to remain at the average rates seen in March 2024, compared to the performance at CER it is anticipated that FY 2024 Total Revenue would incur a low single-digit adverse impact and Core EPS would incur a mid single-digit adverse impact (previously low single-digit). The Company's foreign exchange rate sensitivity analysis is provided in Table 16.
Investor Day
AstraZeneca will host an Investor Day on 21 May 2024. For more information, see www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html.
Table 1: Key elements of Total Revenue performance in Q1 2024
% Change
Revenue type
$m
Actual %
CER %
Product Sales
12,177
15
18
Alliance Revenue
457
59
59
$339m Enhertu (Q1 2023: $220m)
Collaboration Revenue
45
66
66
$45m Farxiga (Q1 2023: $24m)
Total Revenue
12,679
17
19
Therapy areas
$m
Actual %
CER %
Oncology
5,108
23
26
Strong performance across all key medicines and regions
CVRM
3,060
20
23
Farxiga up 43% (45% at CER) with continued demand growth and the launch of an authorised generic in the US Lokelma up16%(19% at CER), roxadustat up 24% (28% at CER), Brilinta decreased 3% (1% at CER)
R&I
1,886
15
17
Continued strong growth from Fasenra up 6% (6% CER), Breztri up 52% (54% CER). Saphnelo up 94% (95% CER) and Tezspire up >2x (>2x CER). Symbicort was up 12% (14% CER)
V&I
232
(35
(34
Beyfortus revenue was $46m (Q1 2023: $nil), which more than offset a $27m decline in Synagis
Rare Disease
2,096
12
16
Ultomiris up 32% (34% at CER), partially offset by decline in Soliris of 11% (8% at CER)
Other Medicines
297
(7
Total Revenue
12,679
17
19
Regions
$m
Actual %
CER %
US
5,124
19
19
Emerging Markets
3,732
18
26
- China
1,748
9
13
- Ex-China Emerging Markets
1,984
27
40
Europe
2,634
22
19
Established RoW
1,189
(5
2
Decline in COVID-19 mAbs revenue
Total Revenue
12,679
17
19
Combined sales of Enhertu, recorded by Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Daiichi Sankyo) and AstraZeneca, amounted to $879m in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: $531m).
Combined sales of Tezspire, recorded by Amgen and AstraZeneca, amounted to $216m in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: $105m).
Table 2: Key elements of financial performance in Q1 2024
Metric
Reported
Reported
Core
Core
Comments4
Total Revenue
$12,679m
17% Actual
$12,679m
17% Actual
See Table 1 and the Total Revenue section of this document for further details
Product Sales Gross Margin
82%
Stable
82%
-1pp Actual
Variations in Product Sales Gross Margin can be expected between periods due to product seasonality, foreign exchange fluctuations and other effects
R&D expense
$2,783m
7% Actual
$2,698m
17% Actual
Increased investment in the pipeline
Core R&D-to-Total Revenue ratio of 21%
SG&A expense
$4,495m
11% Actual
$3,413m
12% Actual
Market development for recent launches and pre-launch activities
Core SG&A-to-Total Revenue ratio of 27%
Other operating income and expense5
$67m
-83% Actual
$65m
-80% Actual
The prior year quarter included a $241m gain on the disposal of Pulmicort Flexhaler US rights
Operating Margin
25%
+1pp Actual
34%
-2pp Actual
See commentary above on Other operating income and expense
Net finance expense
$302m
5% Actual
$245m
2% Actual
Higher rates on floating debt and bond issuances
Higher interest received on cash and short-term investments
Tax rate
22%
+2pp Actual
21%
+2pp Actual
Variations in the tax rate can be expected between periods
EPS
$1.41
21% Actual
$2.06
7% Actual
Further details of differences between Reported and Core are shown in Table 11
Table 3: Pipeline highlights since prior results announcement
Event
Medicine
Indication Trial
Event
Regulatory approvals and other regulatory actions
Enhertu
HER2-expressing tumours (DESTINY-PanTumor02)
Regulatory approval (US)
Tagrisso
EGFRm NSCLC (1st-line) (FLAURA2)
Regulatory approval (US)
Truqap
HR+/HER2-neg breast cancer (2nd-line) (CAPItello-291)
Regulatory approval (JP)
Beyfortus
RSV (MELODY-MEDLEY)
Regulatory approval (JP)
Ultomiris
NMOSD (CHAMPION-NMOSD)
Regulatory approval (US)
Voydeya
PNH with EVH (ALPHA)
Regulatory approval (US, EU)
Regulatory submissions
Dato-DXd
Non-squamous NSCLC (2nd- and 3rd-line) (TROPION-Lung01)
Regulatory submission (US)
Dato-DXd
HR+/HER2- breast cancer (inoperable and/or met.) (TROPION-Breast01)
Regulatory submission (US, EU, JP, CN)
acoramidis
ATTR-CM (ALXN2060-TAC-302)
Regulatory submission (JP)
Major Phase III data readouts and other developments
Tagrisso
EGFRm NSCLC (unresectable Stg. III) (LAURA)
Primary endpoint met
Imfinzi
SCLC (limited-stage) (ADRIATIC)
Primary endpoint met
*US, EU and China regulatory submission denotes filing acceptance
Upcoming pipeline catalysts
For recent trial starts and anticipated timings of key trial readouts, please refer to the Clinical Trials Appendix, available on www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html.
Corporate and business development
In February 2024, AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies, Inc. (Gracell), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The acquisition enriches AstraZeneca's growing pipeline of cell therapies with AZD0120 (formerly GC012F), a novel, clinical-stage T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. AZD0120 is a potential new treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other haematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including SLE. The upfront cash portion of the consideration was approximately $1.0 billion. Combined, the upfront and potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $1.2 billion. AstraZeneca acquired the cash and cash equivalents on Gracell's balance sheet, which totalled $209 million at the close of the transaction.
In February 2024, AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of Icosavax, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated, high-potential vaccines using an innovative, protein virus-like particle platform. The upfront cash portion of the consideration was approximately $0.8 billion. Combined, the upfront and maximum potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $1.1 billion. AstraZeneca acquired the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on Icosavax's balance sheet, which totalled $192 million at the close of the transaction.
In March 2024, AstraZeneca announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Amolyt Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatments for rare endocrine diseases. The proposed acquisition will bolster the Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expand on its bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism. The upfront cash portion of the consideration is $0.8 billion at deal closing. Combined, the upfront and maximum potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of $1.05 billion. AstraZeneca will acquire all of Amolyt Pharma's outstanding shares on a cash and debt free basis. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions in the acquisition agreement, including regulatory clearances, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024.
In March 2024, AstraZeneca entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates. This complements AstraZeneca's leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs, including their most advanced programme, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with mCRPC. The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments. The upfront cash portion of the consideration is approximately $2 billion. Combined, the upfront and maximum potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $2.4 billion. AstraZeneca will acquire the cash, cash equivalents and short term investments on Fusion's balance sheet, which totalled $234 million as of 31 December 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Fusion shareholders and regulatory clearances.
Sustainability highlights
Our newly announced collaboration with China Resources Gas and Everbright Environment will supply biomethane and biomethane-based steam to our Wuxi site. Using domestic waste, including food and plant waste, this new partnership will enable us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions footprint by 80% in China.
AstraZeneca announced at WEF that it will be one of the inaugural Early Adopter organisations that intend to start making disclosures aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures Recommendations in corporate reporting.
AstraZeneca also hosted an annual Sustainability call for shareholders, reiterating its continued commitment to deliver across our pillars; Access to Healthcare, Environmental Protection and Ethics and Transparency. A recording of the call and accompanying materials are available on the AstraZeneca IR website.
Conference call
A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today, 25 April 2024, at 11:45 UK time. Details can be accessed via astrazeneca.com.
Reporting calendar
The Company intends to publish its H1 and Q2 2024 results on 25 July 2024.
1
Constant exchange rates. The differences between Actual Change and CER Change are due to foreign exchange movements between periods in 2024 vs. 2023. CER financial measures are not accounted for according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they remove the effects of currency movements from Reported results.
2
Core financial measures are adjusted to exclude certain items. The differences between Reported and Core measures are primarily due to costs relating to the amortisation of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements and restructuring charges. A full reconciliation between Reported EPS and Core EPS is provided in Table 11 in the Financial performance section of this document.
3
The calculation of Reported and Core Product Sales Gross Margin excludes the impact of Alliance Revenue and Collaboration Revenue.
4
In Table 2, the plus and minus symbols denote the directional impact of the item being discussed, e.g. a '+' symbol next to a comment related to the R&D expense indicates that the item resulted in an increase in the R&D spend relative to the prior year.
5
Income from disposals of assets and businesses, where the Group does not retain a significant ongoing economic interest, continue to be recorded in Other operating income and expense in the Company's financial statements.
