

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE reported that, in its first quarter, the company achieved strong top-line performance, with GMV growth of 8% from a year ago, and double-digit revenue growth of 21%. Total segment revenues, CC, excluding hyperinflation adjustment was 3.02 billion euros, in the first quarter. GMV Group, CC, excluding hyperinflation adjustment was 12.1 billion euros, for the quarter.



For fiscal 2024, the company revised total segment revenue outlook to 18-21% from prior guidance of 15-17%. The company confirmed that it is fully on track to deliver adj. EBITDA of 725 million euros to 775 million euros, and positive Free Cash Flow in fiscal 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken