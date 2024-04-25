DJ SWEF: Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update GBP37.9 million repaid across four investments Fourth and fifth capital redemptions totalling GBP45.0 million undertaken in February and March 2024 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to present its performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Highlights -- Further realisation progress - during the quarter: - A total of GBP37.9 million, over 14 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid across four investments - This included the full settlement of one loan (Shopping Centre, Spain which had been classified as a Stage 3 loan) and three partial repayments - The proceeds of these repayments, along with some of the cash balance held at 31 December 2023, were used in the quarter to fund the fourth and fifth returns of capital to shareholders totalling GBP45.0 million -- Dividend - on 25 April 2024, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in May, in respect of the first quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the 2024 dividend target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share in total -- Strong cash generation - going forward the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly -- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile -the current status of the investments is listed below: - Seven loan investments equivalent to 72 per cent of the funded portfolio are classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1 - Four loan investments equivalent to 28 per cent of the funded portfolio are classified as Stage 2 - Following the settlement of the Shopping Centre, Spain loan during the quarter there are no loans classified as Stage 3. EUR0.2 million of the EUR4.0 million provided for impairment against this loan as at 31 December 2023 was released in March 2024 following the sale of the underlying loan asset. -- The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years -- Inflation protection - 89 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) -- Robust portfolio - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro environment -- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 58 per cent John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "2024 has started well in terms of our orderly realisation strategy, with GBP37.9 million being realised from loan repayments during the quarter. This has enabled us to return GBP45.0 million to shareholders via two capital redemptions in 2024 to date. Despite continued high interest rates, volatile economic conditions and lower transaction volumes, the portfolio has continued to perform well. Following the settlement of the Shopping Centre loan, Spain and the partial repayment of the Three Shopping Centres, Spain loan, just 5 per cent of the total funded loan portfolio is allocated to the Retail sector as of 31 March 2024. We are on track to meet our aim of paying out a 5.5 pence per share dividend for 2024. We also expect to make further realisations in the coming months and look forward to updating shareholders on these realisations in due course." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV at 31 March 2024 Share price (p) 92.2p NAV (p) 104.45 Discount 11.7% Dividend yield (on share price) 6.0% Market cap GBP249m

Key Portfolio Statistics at 31 March 2024

Number of investments 11 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 88.9% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 13.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 57.9% Average remaining loan term 1.4 years Net Asset Value GBP282.2m Loans advanced (including accrued interest) GBP228.1m Cash GBP53.9m Other net assets (including hedges) GBP0.2m Remaining years to contractual maturity* Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP94.2 41.8% 1 to 2 years GBP61.4 27.3% 2 to 3 years GBP69.4 30.9%

*excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

Country % of invested assets UK 78.1% Republic of Ireland 13.5% Spain 8.4% Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 50.1% Office 13.8% Light Industrial 12.1% Healthcare 11.1% Life Sciences 6.9% Retail 5.1% Residential 0.9% Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 76.2% Mezzanine 23.8% Currency % of invested assets* Sterling 78.1% Euro 21.9%

*the currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 10 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee paid to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is now seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

The redemptions announced and implemented in 2023 returned circa GBP85.0 million in total to shareholders. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company announced and implemented its fourth and fifth capital redemptions, returning, in total, circa GBP45.0 million to shareholders through the compulsory redemption of 43,512,736 shares. Following the fifth redemption, the Company has 270,178,206 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 270,178,206.

Liquidity and credit facilities

During 2023 the Company built up a cash reserve sufficient to cover its unfunded commitments (which as at 31 March 2024 amounted to GBP31.4 million). This cash reserve is included in the GBP53.9 million of cash held as at 31 March 2024.

During the quarter the Lloyds GBP25.0 million revolving credit facility was terminated. It had been due to mature in May 2024. The decision was taken to terminate it early as the Company holds sufficient cash to meet its commitments and there was no intention to use the facility before the end of the availability period.

Dividend

On 25 April 2024, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in May, in respect of the first quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the 2024 dividend target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share

Portfolio Update

The Group continues to closely monitor and manage the credit quality of its loan exposures and repayments. Despite continued high interest rates, volatile economic conditions and lower transaction volumes, the portfolio has continued to perform well.

