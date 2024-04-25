

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment among Germany's exporters weakened in April after a strong rebound in the previous month amid sluggish demand, survey data from the ifo institute showed Thursday.



The ifo Export Expectations fell to -2.0 points in April from -1.2 points in March.



'The mood is somewhat subdued,' Klaus Wohlrabe, head of Surveys at ifo, said.



'The export economy lacks momentum at present.'



'While the global economy offers many good prospects for growth, these aren't yet being reflected in additional orders,' Wohlrabe added.



The ifo survey found that computer manufacturers in Germany are looking forward to a significant increase in export business.



Exports expectations among manufacturers of furniture and of glass and ceramics were also strong.



Meanwhile, expectations in the food industry damped significantly after a rebound in the previous month. Similar trends were seen in the automotive industry.



Manufacturers of machinery and equipment are seeing a steady rise in exports, while the textile industry, printers, and basic metals manufacturers are expecting them to decline, the ifo said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken