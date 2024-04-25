

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drager Group reported that its first quarter earnings attributable to shareholders declined to 7.08 million euros from 17.03 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.37 euros compared to 0.90 euros. EBIT declined to 15.07 million euros from 29.06 million euros, prior year. Net sales declined to 735.8 million euros from 761.1 million euros.



Based on the business development in the first quarter, the company confirmed outlook for the fiscal 2024.



