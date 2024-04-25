Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006
Actusnews Wire
25.04.2024 | 08:53
QUADPACK: Quadpack makes EUR 50,000 cash injection into liquidity contract with Invest Securities

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces that it has made a €50,000 cash contribution to the liquidity contract entrusted to investment services provider Invest Securities. This contribution, made on 24 April 2024, will help enable the balancing of cash and shares listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

Invest Securities will use the increase in resources to ensure share price stability and avoid discrepancies out of line with prevailing market activity, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (the 'AMF Decision').

After market close on 24 April 2024 and with the €50,000 increase in the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

- 22,764 shares
- €51,298.85 in cash

During the half-year balance sheet of 31 December 2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

- 19,002 shares
- €29,946.88 in cash

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019. As liquidity provider, it facilitates active trading of Quadpack's shares and acts as Quadpack's listing sponsor.

-ENDS-

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85313-qp-liquidity-contract-cash-injection-april-2024.pdf

