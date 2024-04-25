

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved to the highest level in one-and-a-half years as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.8 in February from 109.5 in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on April 5.



Further, this was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 112.9.



Meanwhile, the coincident index, measures the current economic situation, dropped to 111.6 from 112.3 a month ago. In the initial estimate, the score was 110.9.



The lagging index strengthened to 106.8 in February from 105.2 in the prior month. The latest score was revised down from 107.4.



