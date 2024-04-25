

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Adyen NV (ADYEY, ADYEYF), a Dutch financial technology platform, on Thursday said its revenue for the first-quarter rose on the back of a continued momentum in North America, which remained its fastest growing region, and higher volumes processed.



For the first-quarter, Adyen's processed volume was 297.8 billion euros, up 46 percent from last year.



The platform continued to benefit from processed volume growth with digital customer expansion in the second-half of 2023.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects its revenue to continue to grow annually between the low-twenties and high-twenties percent, up to and including 2026.



The company still intends to maintain a capital expenditure level of up to 5 percent of its revenue.



