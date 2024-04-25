

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L), on Thursday, said it continues to expect FY24 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with analysts' consensus estimates, subject to continued good operational performance.



The company stated that it continues to deliver strong system support and generation performance, providing dispatchable, renewable power for millions of homes and businesses.



As of 22 April, Drax had over £2.9 billion of contracted forward power sales between 2024 and 2026 on its ROC, pumped storage, and hydro generation assets - 23.3TWh at an average price of £125.4/MWh. Both 2024 and 2025 are effectively fully hedged.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken