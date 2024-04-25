

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in March after falling in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent in March, up from 3.4 percent in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 118,000 in March from 103,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 69.6 percent from 69.8 percent.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.9 percent in March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken