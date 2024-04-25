

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA(PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L), a French liqueur company, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the third-quarter to 2.347 billion euros, down 2 percent on reported basis from last year.



Volumes, however, grew by 1 percent for the period.



For the nine-month period, sales stood at 8.937 billion euros, down 6 percent from previous year on reported basis.



This reflects an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of negative 699 million euros, of which roughly half was offset by favorable Group structure of positive 354 million euros.



For the nine-month period, volumes declined by 4 percent, from last year.



Pernod Ricard will pay an interim dividend of 2.35 euros per share on July 19 to shareholders of record as of July 17.



Looking ahead, the Group said: 'Building on very strong FY23 and robust 9M FY24 performances, Pernod Ricard remains confident in its medium-term financial framework of +4% to +7% top line growth, aiming for the upper end of the range, with Organic Operating Leverage of +50/+60 bps.'



