WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported first quarter net income to shareholders of 6.9 million euros compared to 1.3 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.39 euros compared to 0.07 euros. EBIT increased by around 27%, strongest operating EBIT in a first quarter for 14 years, the company noted.
First quarter sales revenue was 268.8 million euros compared to 256.3 million euros, previous year. The growth in sales revenue of 4.9% was highest sales volume in a first quarter, the company said.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX