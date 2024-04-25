

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) on Thursday said it was on track to deliver the 2024 guidance in respect of growth in revenues, profits and operating margins in the backdrop of robust demand for Aftermarket spares and brownfield Original Equipment solutions.



The company said that group orders in the first quarter increased to 625 million pounds, from 618 million pounds in the year-ago period, recording a growth of 1 percent, in line with company's expectations and seasonal trends.



Quarterly orders for Original Equipment dropped to 130 million pounds, from 143 million pounds in the prior-year period, recording a decline of 9 percent.



Quarterly orders for Aftermarket increased to 495 million pounds, from 475 million pounds in the first quarter of the previous year, recording a growth of 4 percent.



In the minerals segment, aftermarket orders increased 4 percent whereas total orders remained flat on a year-on-year basis.



In the ESCO segment, aftermarket orders increased 5 percent whereas total orders increased 3 percent on a year-on-year basis.



