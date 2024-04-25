

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronic appliances major LG Electronics Ltd. reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income, on K-IFRS basis, was 585.4 billion Korean Won, higher than last year's 546.5 billion won.



Net income before tax also grew to 978.4 billion won from last year's 933.7 billion won.



Operating income, meanwhile, dropped to 1.34 billion won from prior year's 1.50 billion won.



Gross Profit was 5.39 billion won, higher than last year's 5.17 billion won.



Sales grew to 21.10 billion won from last year's 20.42 billion won.



In South Korea, LG Electronics shares closed Thursday's trading at 90,600 won, down 1.74 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken