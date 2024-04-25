

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices declined for the eleventh straight month amid a continued fall in costs for energy-related products, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, though slower than the 1.3 percent fall in February.



The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, was an increase of 0.5 percent.



Prices in the domestic market decreased by 0.3 percent in March.



Prices for energy-related goods alone dropped by 6.8 percent annually in March. Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods gained 2.5 percent, and those of capital goods climbed 3.8 percent.



Monthly, producer prices moved up 0.6 percent in March after remaining flat in February.



Data also showed that import prices decreased 0.6 percent annually and the export price index was 1.0 percent lower.



