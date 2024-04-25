

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six-month ended 29 February 2024 declined to 17 million pounds or 13.0 pence per share from 32 million pounds or 24.1 pence per share in the same period last year.



Headline earnings per share before non-underlying items rose 5% year-over-year to 24.4 pence.



Profit before tax was 28 million pounds down from 45 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew to 926 million pounds from 859 million pounds last year.



The company said it is on track to deliver full year expectations. It is confident that 2024 will be another year of significant progress for the Group.



The Board announced an interim dividend of 11.0 pence reflecting current trading and the significant medium and long term prospects for global travel business.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken