

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a German flavors and fragrances company, on Thursday registered an increase in sales for the first-quarter, following strong demand.



For the three-month period, Symrise posted sales of 1.291 billion euros, higher than 1.230 billion euros, recorded for the same period last year.



Sales from Scent and Care segment stood at 516.4 million euros as against 454 million euros a year ago.



Taste, Nutrition and Health segment recorded sales of 775.2 million euros, compared with 776.1 million euros in 2023.



Symrise has reaffirmed its long-term growth and profitability targets for 2024. For the full year, the flavors maker projects an EBITDA margin of around 20 percent.



By the end of 2028, Symrise aims to achieve sales of 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros.



