

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said that new home completions in the first quarter of 2024 was 1,027 units down from 1,136 units in the same quarter last year. The latest quarter completions included 852 private homes and 175 Partnership homes.



The net private sales rate per outlet was up 6% in the first quarter at 0.66, or 0.61 excluding bulk sales.



The Group traded in line with expectations during the first quarter.



The company opened 28 gross outlets in the first quarter ending the period with 263 outlets, up 2% on the position at the start of the year. A further about 30 gross outlets are planned to open by the end of June as part of our ambition to build back to pre-Covid outlet levels over the medium term.



The company continues to expect growth in full year 2024 new home completions to between 10,000 and 10,500 completions with an operating margin in line with the prior year.



