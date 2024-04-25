

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape (INCH.L) reported first-quarter Group revenue of 2.3 billion pounds, with 5% reported growth. This reflected 6% organic growth and a 5% contribution from recent bolt-on acquisitions in APAC, offset by 6% translational currency headwinds.



Duncan Tait, Group Chief Executive, said: 'Our positive start to 2024 reflects the underlying quality of our business and we have confidence in, and we have reiterated, our outlook for the year.'



Inchcape said it remains confident about the medium to long-term outlook for the Group.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken