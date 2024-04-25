

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday to hit a record high for a third session in a row, with upbeat earnings and news of a takeover approach for Anglo American boosting investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,087 after finishing marginally lower on Wednesday.



Barclays surged 4.2 percent after the lender reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit.



Unilever rallied 5.3 percent. The consumer goods giant beat first-quarter sales forecasts and kept its full-year guidance for underlying sales growth within its multi-year range of 3-5 percent.



Anglo American soared 12.5 percent after mining giant BHP Group proposed a takeover of the rival in a deal that seeks to create world's biggest copper miner with around 10 percent of global output.



Housebuilder Persimmon rose about 1 percent after reaffirming its annual home-build targets.



