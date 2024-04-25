

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable was $27.51 million, compared to last year's net loss $39.42 million.



Net income per American Depositary Share was $0.04, compared to loss of $0.06 a year ago.



Adjusted net income attributable to TAL was $48.01 million, compared to last year's net loss of $13.09 million. Adjusted net income per ADS were $0.08, compared to net loss of $0.02 a year ago.



Net revenues was $429.56 million, up 59.7 percent from $269 million in the same period of the prior year.



Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $389.78 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, TAL shares were gaining around 8 percent to trade at $13.24.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken