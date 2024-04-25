

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $3.65 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $488 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.65 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60



