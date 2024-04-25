

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Energy company CNOOC Limited (CEO) Thursday reported net profit of RMB39.7 billion for the first quarter, a growth of 23.7 percent from last year.



Total net production increased 9.9 percent to 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the Company, said, 'In the first quarter, CNOOC Limited continued to make breakthroughs in exploration, obtained strong growth in oil and gas production and achieved its best-ever net profit for the same period in history.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken