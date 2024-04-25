LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $194 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $3.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.34 billion from $2.24 billion last year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $194 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.40 - $17.00
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX