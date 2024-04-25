

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $194 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $3.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.34 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $194 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.40 - $17.00



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken