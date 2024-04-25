

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Thursday announced an increase in the first quarter earnings per share, on revenue growth, compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings beat estimates.



The quarterly earnings for the IT security and services company was $183.9 million or $1.60 per share, compared to $184.1 million or $1.52 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $235 million or $2.04 per share.



On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn 2.00. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $598.8 million, from $566.2 million a year ago. Wall Street estimates were $594.88 million.



