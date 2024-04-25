

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $110.6 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $236.1 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141.5 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $110.6 Mln. vs. $236.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5bln - $1.6bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $6.0bln - $6.2bln



