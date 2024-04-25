

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $201 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.14 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $201 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 - $6.40



