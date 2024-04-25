

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while reaffirming core earnings outlook.



For fiscal 2024, the company now expects earnings in a range of $1.15 to $1.20 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.33 to $1.37 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.14 per share and core earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.37 per share.



On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



