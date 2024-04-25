Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that it will present detailed results from its phase 2b study of MM120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), as well as multiple presentations describing the epidemiology and growing burden of GAD at two upcoming medical conferences:

American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2024 Congress, New York, NY

Title: Rapid and Durable Response to a Single Dose of MM120 (Lysergide) in Generalized Anxiety Disorder: A Dose-Optimization Study

Format: Poster

Presenter: Dan Karlin, MD

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Title: Screening Adults in the US General Population to Detect Cases of Undiagnosed Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Format: Poster

Presenter: Phong Duong, PharmD

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Title: Quantifying the Burden of Undiagnosed Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the US General Adult Population

Format: Poster

Presenter: Phong Duong, PharmD

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2024, Atlanta, GA

Title: Health-related Quality of Life Among Adults Diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the United States

Format: Poster

Presenter: Phong Duong, PharmD

Date: Monday, May 6, 2024

Title: Health Care Resource Use Associated with Undiagnosed and Diagnosed Generalized Anxiety Disorder Among Adults in the United States

Format: Poster

Presenter: Phong Duong, PharmD

Date: Monday, May 6, 2024

Title: Work Productivity Loss and Activity Impairment among Adults Diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the United States

Format: Poster

Presenter: Phong Duong, PharmD

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Posters will be available on MindMed's Company website following the conferences.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed's common shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MNMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "potential" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding anticipated upcoming presentations; and the potential benefits of the Company's product candidates. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including history of negative cash flows; limited operating history; incurrence of future losses; availability of additional capital; lack of product revenue; compliance with laws and regulations; difficulty associated with research and development; risks associated with clinical trials or studies; heightened regulatory scrutiny; early stage product development; clinical trial risks; regulatory approval processes; novelty of the psychedelic inspired medicines industry; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, under headings such as "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

