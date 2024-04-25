

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$231 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$159 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$218 million or -$0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $6.33 billion from $5.71 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$231 Mln. vs. -$159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.39 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.33 Bln vs. $5.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.3 Bln



