WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
For the full year, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) expects earnings, excluding items, of $10.70 to?$10.90 per share, a 60% growth year-over-year and better than the Street view.
Analysts on average are expecting the company to report earnings of $10.06 a share.
Q1 Results:
Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Earnings: $360 million in Q1 vs. -$48 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $1.77 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.33 per share Revenue: $3.73 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75 Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $10.90
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX