WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $55.95 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $198.11 million, or $10.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $680.19 million from $869.93 million last year.
Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $55.95 Mln. vs. $198.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $10.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $680.19 Mln vs. $869.93 Mln last year.
