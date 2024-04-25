

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $454 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $467 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.47 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $454 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



