

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) narrowed adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2024.



For the fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.45 to $15.35 per share on revenue growth of 4.8 to 6.4 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $14.30 to $15.40 per share on revenue growth of 4.7 to 6.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.82 per share on revenue growth of 4.9 percent to $12.76 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



