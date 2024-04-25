

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $170 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $630 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $4.02 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $170 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.02 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



