

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Disappointing earning updates and guidance from the corporate sector especially from Meta Platforms dampened market sentiment. Weakness in the technology sector spilled over to the broader markets.



In economic data, markets expect the first quarter GDP reading from the U.S., due on Thursday to record 2.5 percent, versus 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. The GDP update, as well as the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings due on Friday are seen shaping market expectations about the Fed's interest rate trajectory.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks also declined. Asian shares finished mostly higher ahead of Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due late on Thursday.



Dollar Index declined amidst the Dollar's retreat. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices edged higher. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,256.50, down 0.53% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,039.10, down 0.64% Germany's DAX at 17,941.95, down 0.73% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,084.53, up 0.55% France's CAC 40 at 8,015.08, down 0.95% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,947.25, down 0.85% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,632.50, up 0.04% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,683.00, down 0.01% (April 24) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,052.90, up 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,284.54, up 0.48%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0725, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.2512, up 0.41% USD/JPY at 155.59, up 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.6527, up 0.47% USD/CAD at 1.3680, down 0.14% Dollar Index at 105.61, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.647%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.5705%, down 0.60% France at 3.068%, down 0.68% U.K. at 4.3565%, up 0.40% Japan at 0.896%, up 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $88.15, up 0.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $82.93, up 0.14%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,337.60, down 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,508.54, down 4.33% Ethereum at $3,087.65, down 5.33% BNB at $606.84, down 1.24% Solana at $144.24, down 8.55% XRP at $0.5174, down 5.10%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken