Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Diagonal Bio AB is removed

On February 5, 2024, the shares in Diagonal Bio AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the
issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

On February 28, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information
that its board of directors had resolved on a rights issue of units, subject to
the approval of the general meeting of shareholders, raising a total of
approximately SEK 32 million before deduction of costs related to the rights
issue. The Company also informed that upon full exercise of the maximum number
of warrants in the rights issue, the Company may receive an additional maximum
of approximately SEK 9.5 million before deduction of costs related to the
rights issue. 

On February 28, 2024, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting to, inter alia, approve the board of directors' proposal for
the aforementioned rights issue of units. 

On April 2, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary
general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of
directors' proposal. 

On April 25, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that
the rights issue of units had been subscribed to a total of 56.4 percent. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (DIABIO, ISIN code SE0015961826, order book ID 227665)
and the subscribed paid units (BTU) (DIABIO BTU, ISIN code SE0021921574, order
book ID 330833) in Diagonal Bio AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
