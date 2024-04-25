Anzeige
WKN: A3DMG6 | ISIN: US87164U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: SFY
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Discuss the Trial Design for VIRAGE - a Phase 2b Clinical Study of Systemically Administered VCN-01 in Combination with Chemotherapy in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma - at the 2024 American Society of Clinic

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that, based on the strength of the science and its relevance, VIRAGE - the Phase 2b randomized, open-label, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial of systemically administered VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as a first line therapy for patients with newly-diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) - has been accepted for presentation as a trial-in-progress poster at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL, from May 31-June 4.

ASCO Presentation Details

  • Title: VIRAGE: A Phase IIb, Open-label, Randomized Study of Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine plus/minus VCN-01 in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
  • Presenter: Dr. Rocío García-Carbonero
  • Session Title: Poster Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer: Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
  • Poster Session Date and Time: 01 June 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM US CDT
  • Abstract Number: TPS4210

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


