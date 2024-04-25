CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total revenues of $3.4 billion, down 3% year-over-year; total gross profit of $536.2 million, down 3% year-over-year

Reported net income of $42.0 million, down 12% year-over-year ($1.20 earnings per diluted share, down 7% year-over-year) Reported net income includes the effects of a $2.2 million pre-tax charge related to accelerated equity compensation vesting and a $1.0 million pre-tax impairment charge in the Franchised Dealerships Segment; a $4.2 million pre-tax charge related to the previously announced closure of the remaining Northwest Motorsport stores in the EchoPark Segment; offset partially by a $1.9 million tax benefit on the above charges Excluding these items, adjusted net income* was $47.5 million, down 3% year-over-year ($1.36 adjusted earnings per diluted share*, up 2% year-over-year)

Total reported selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 73.1% (71.1% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, 86.6% on an EchoPark Segment basis, and 104.8% on a Powersports Segment basis) Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 72.0% (70.7% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, 78.6% on an EchoPark Segment basis, and 104.8% on a Powersports Segment basis)

EchoPark Segment revenues of $559.4 million, down 14% year-over-year; record first quarter EchoPark Segment total gross profit of $52.6 million, up 34% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 17,981, down 10% year-over-year

Reported EchoPark Segment loss of $2.9 million and adjusted EchoPark Segment income* of $1.3 million

All-time record quarterly EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* of $7.3 million, up 120% year-over-year Exceeded previously issued target for an expected return to breakeven EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* in the first quarter of 2024 Excluding closed stores, EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* was $9.4 million, a 142% improvement year-over-year

During the first quarter, Sonic repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27.0 million

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure - please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.

Commentary

David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, stated, "We are proud of our team's performance in the first quarter, with our diversified business model and commitment to returning capital to stockholders driving year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share* despite the continued normalization of new vehicle margins in our franchised dealerships segment. During the quarter, our EchoPark Segment results exceeded our previously communicated target for breakeven adjusted EBITDA*, and we are excited to report all-time record quarterly EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* for the first quarter. We remain confident that we have the right strategy, the right people, and the right culture to continue to grow our diversified business and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, commented, "Our EchoPark results in the first quarter demonstrate our team's valuable industry experience and the adaptability of our innovative EchoPark model, and validate the difficult decisions we made to right-size our EchoPark footprint over the last several quarters. Based on recent trends and our outlook for gradual improvement in the used vehicle market going forward, we remain confident in our ability to maintain positive quarterly EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* for the remainder of 2024, driving significant year-over-year improvement in the EchoPark Segment to help mitigate the continuing effects of margin normalization in our Franchised Dealerships Segment."

Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Our diversified cash flow streams continued to benefit our overall financial position in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2024, we had $847 million of total liquidity, including $335 million in cash and floor plan deposits on hand. We believe we remain well-positioned to adapt to evolving market conditions and position the Company for success in 2024 and beyond."

First Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the first quarter of 2024 with comparisons made to the first quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues up 1%; same store gross profit down 5% Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume up 5%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit down 32%, to $3,716 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume up 4%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 3%, to $1,585 Same store parts, service and collision repair ("Fixed Operations") gross profit up 6%; same store customer pay gross profit up 6%; same store warranty gross profit up 13%; same store Fixed Operations gross profit margin up 70 basis points, to 50.1% Same store finance and insurance ("F&I") gross profit up 3%; same store F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,350, down 1% On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the Franchised Dealerships Segment had 50 days' supply of new vehicle inventory (including in-transit) and 28 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

EchoPark Segment operating results include: Revenues of $559.4 million, down 14%; gross profit of $52.6 million, up 34% On a same market basis (which excludes closed stores), revenues were up 11% and gross profit was up 79% Retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 17,981, down 10% On a same market basis (which excludes closed stores), retail used vehicle unit sales volume was up 13% Reported segment loss of $2.9 million, adjusted segment income* of $1.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $7.3 million Reported segment loss includes $5.9 million loss related to closed stores (closed stores represent a $2.2 million loss on an adjusted segment loss* basis and a $2.1 million loss on an adjusted EBITDA* basis) Excluding closed stores, reported segment income was $1.3 million, adjusted segment income* was $3.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA* was $9.4 million On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the EchoPark Segment had 36 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

Powersports Segment operating results include: Revenues of $27.7 million, down 19%; gross profit of $7.8 million, down 20% Segment loss of $2.3 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $0.8 million First quarter Powersports Segment adjusted EBITDA* loss reflects the seasonality of this business and was in line with our previously communicated expectation for near breakeven adjusted EBITDA*



* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure - please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.

Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on July 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on June 14, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future EchoPark profitability and anticipated future EchoPark adjusted EBITDA. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the Company's business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management's views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, supply chain disruptions and manufacturing delays, labor shortages, the impacts of inflation and increases in interest rates, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, future levels of consumer demand for new and used vehicles, anticipated future growth in each of our operating segments, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the integration of recent or future acquisitions, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports and information filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted segment income, and adjusted EBITDA. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the schedules included in this press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations - Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,455.8 $ 1,442.8 1 % Fleet new vehicles 19.6 18.8 4 % Total new vehicles 1,475.4 1,461.6 1 % Used vehicles 1,215.6 1,344.9 (10 )% Wholesale vehicles 77.3 85.6 (10 )% Total vehicles 2,768.3 2,892.1 (4 )% Parts, service and collision repair 446.7 430.5 4 % Finance, insurance and other, net 169.0 168.6 - % Total revenues 3,384.0 3,491.2 (3 )% Cost of sales: Retail new vehicles (1,359.4 ) (1,304.7 ) (4 )% Fleet new vehicles (18.9 ) (17.9 ) (6 )% Total new vehicles (1,378.3 ) (1,322.6 ) (4 )% Used vehicles (1,168.6 ) (1,314.9 ) 11 % Wholesale vehicles (78.1 ) (82.6 ) 5 % Total vehicles (2,625.0 ) (2,720.1 ) 3 % Parts, service and collision repair (222.8 ) (217.6 ) (2 )% Total cost of sales (2,847.8 ) (2,937.7 ) 3 % Gross profit 536.2 553.5 (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (392.2 ) (412.8 ) 5 % Impairment charges (1.0 ) - (100 )% Depreciation and amortization (36.3 ) (34.3 ) (6 )% Operating income (loss) 106.7 106.4 - % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (20.3 ) (14.6 ) (39 )% Interest expense, other, net (29.0 ) (28.4 ) (2 )% Other income (expense), net 0.1 0.2 (50 )% Total other income (expense) (49.2 ) (42.8 ) (15 )% Income (loss) before taxes 57.5 63.6 (10 )% Provision for income taxes - benefit (expense) (15.5 ) (15.9 ) 3 % Net income (loss) $ 42.0 $ 47.7 (12 )% Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.24 $ 1.33 (7 )% Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 34.0 35.9 5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.29 (7 )% Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 34.9 36.9 5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 %

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,439.9 $ 1,421.0 1 % Fleet new vehicles 19.6 18.8 4 % Total new vehicles 1,459.5 1,439.8 1 % Used vehicles 729.3 767.6 (5 )% Wholesale vehicles 48.6 58.4 (17 )% Total vehicles 2,237.4 2,265.8 (1 )% Parts, service and collision repair 439.9 423.8 4 % Finance, insurance and other, net 119.6 117.1 2 % Total revenues 2,796.9 2,806.7 - % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 94.1 134.0 (30 )% Fleet new vehicles 0.7 0.9 (22 )% Total new vehicles 94.8 134.9 (30 )% Used vehicles 40.8 40.8 - % Wholesale vehicles (0.2 ) 1.9 (111 )% Total vehicles 135.4 177.6 (24 )% Parts, service and collision repair 220.8 209.6 5 % Finance, insurance and other, net 119.6 117.1 2 % Total gross profit 475.8 504.3 (6 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (338.5 ) (331.2 ) (2 )% Impairment charges (1.0 ) - (100 )% Depreciation and amortization (29.8 ) (26.5 ) (12 )% Operating income (loss) 106.5 146.6 (27 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (16.0 ) (9.9 ) (62 )% Interest expense, other, net (27.8 ) (26.9 ) (3 )% Other income (expense), net - - - % Total other income (expense) (43.8 ) (36.8 ) (19 )% Income (loss) before taxes 62.7 109.8 (43 )% Add: Impairment charges 1.0 - 100 % Segment income (loss) $ 63.7 $ 109.8 (42 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 25,297 24,539 3 % Fleet new vehicles 379 441 (14 )% Total new vehicles 25,676 24,980 3 % Used vehicles 25,666 25,107 2 % Wholesale vehicles 5,105 5,483 (7 )% Retail new & used vehicles 50,963 49,646 3 % Used-to-New Ratio 1.01 1.02 (1 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 3,722 $ 5,463 (32 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,706 $ 2,020 (16 )% New vehicles $ 3,692 $ 5,402 (32 )% Used vehicles $ 1,592 $ 1,626 (2 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,348 $ 2,360 (1 )%

Note: Reported Franchised Dealerships Segment results include (i) same store results from the "Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,435.5 $ 1,398.8 3 % Fleet new vehicles 19.6 18.9 4 % Total new vehicles 1,455.1 1,417.7 3 % Used vehicles 726.0 753.9 (4 )% Wholesale vehicles 48.4 57.6 (16 )% Total vehicles 2,229.5 2,229.2 - % Parts, service and collision repair 438.6 417.8 5 % Finance, insurance and other, net 119.3 115.3 3 % Total revenues 2,787.4 2,762.3 1 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 93.7 132.3 (29 )% Fleet new vehicles 0.7 0.9 (22 )% Total new vehicles 94.4 133.2 (29 )% Used vehicles 40.5 40.1 1 % Wholesale vehicles (0.2 ) 1.8 (111 )% Total vehicles 134.7 175.1 (23 )% Parts, service and collision repair 219.6 206.3 6 % Finance, insurance and other, net 119.3 115.3 3 % Total gross profit $ 473.6 $ 496.7 (5 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 25,225 24,053 5 % Fleet new vehicles 379 441 (14 )% Total new vehicles 25,604 24,494 5 % Used vehicles 25,552 24,601 4 % Wholesale vehicles 5,094 5,389 (5 )% Retail new & used vehicles 50,777 48,654 4 % Used-to-New Ratio 1.01 1.02 (1 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 3,716 $ 5,499 (32 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,706 $ 2,020 (16 )% New vehicles $ 3,686 $ 5,437 (32 )% Used vehicles $ 1,585 $ 1,631 (3 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,350 $ 2,370 (1 )%

Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

EchoPark Segment - Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ - $ 1.0 (100 )% Used vehicles 482.9 572.5 (16 )% Wholesale vehicles 28.6 27.0 6 % Total vehicles 511.5 600.5 (15 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 47.9 50.0 (4 )% Total revenues 559.4 650.5 (14 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles - 0.1 (100 )% Used vehicles 5.3 (11.8 ) 145 % Wholesale vehicles (0.6 ) 1.1 (155 )% Total vehicles 4.7 (10.6 ) 144 % Finance, insurance and other, net 47.9 50.0 (4 )% Total gross profit 52.6 39.4 34 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (45.6 ) (73.8 ) 38 % Impairment charges - - - % Depreciation and amortization (5.5 ) (7.0 ) 21 % Operating income (loss) 1.5 (41.4 ) 104 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (3.8 ) (4.6 ) 17 % Interest expense, other, net (0.7 ) (0.9 ) 22 % Other income (expense), net 0.1 0.1 - % Total other income (expense) (4.4 ) (5.4 ) 19 % Income (loss) before taxes (2.9 ) (46.8 ) 94 % Add: Impairment charges - - - % Segment income (loss) $ (2.9 ) $ (46.8 ) 94 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles - 11 (100 )% Used vehicles 17,981 19,980 (10 )% Wholesale vehicles 2,994 2,916 3 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,955 $ 1,906 55 %

EchoPark Segment - Same Market

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles $ 473.2 $ 433.7 9 % Wholesale vehicles 25.5 17.9 42 % Total vehicles 498.7 451.6 10 % Finance, insurance and other, net 47.5 38.3 24 % Total revenues 546.2 489.9 11 % Gross Profit: Used vehicles 5.6 (9.8 ) 157 % Wholesale vehicles 0.1 1.2 (92 )% Total vehicles 5.7 (8.6 ) 166 % Finance, insurance and other, net 47.5 38.3 24 % Total gross profit $ 53.2 $ 29.7 79 % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 17,618 15,551 13 % Wholesale vehicles 2,785 2,119 31 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 3,018 $ 1,833 65 %

Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

Powersports Segment - Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 15.9 $ 20.8 (24 )% Used vehicles 3.4 4.8 (29 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.1 0.2 (50 )% Total vehicles 19.4 25.8 (25 )% Parts, service and collision repair 6.8 6.7 1 % Finance, insurance and other, net 1.5 1.5 - % Total revenues 27.7 34.0 (19 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.3 4.0 (43 )% Used vehicles 0.9 1.0 (10 )% Wholesale vehicles - - - % Total vehicles 3.2 5.0 (36 )% Parts, service and collision repair 3.1 3.3 (6 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 1.5 1.5 - % Total gross profit 7.8 9.8 (20 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (8.1 ) (7.8 ) (4 )% Depreciation and amortization (1.0 ) (0.8 ) (25 )% Operating income (loss) (1.3 ) 1.2 (208 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (400 )% Interest expense, other, net (0.5 ) (0.6 ) 17 % Other income (expense), net - 0.1 (100 )% Total other income (expense) (1.0 ) (0.6 ) (67 )% Income (loss) before taxes (2.3 ) 0.6 (483 )% Add: Impairment charges - - - % Segment income (loss) $ (2.3 ) $ 0.6 (483 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 845 1,107 (24 )% Used vehicles 409 444 (8 )% Wholesale vehicles 13 7 86 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,676 $ 3,573 (25 )% Used vehicles $ 2,185 $ 2,328 (6 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,197 $ 980 22 %

Powersports Segment - Same Store

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 15.3 $ 20.6 (26 )% Used vehicles 2.7 4.3 (37 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.3 0.1 200 % Total vehicles 18.3 25.0 (27 )% Parts, service and collision repair 6.1 6.4 (5 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 1.4 1.5 (7 )% Total revenues 25.8 32.9 (22 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.1 3.9 (46 )% Used vehicles 0.7 0.9 (22 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.1 (0.1 ) 200 % Total vehicles 2.9 4.7 (38 )% Parts, service and collision repair 2.8 3.2 (13 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 1.4 1.5 (7 )% Total gross profit $ 7.1 $ 9.4 (24 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 828 1,100 (25 )% Used vehicles 336 401 (16 )% Wholesale vehicles 10 6 67 % Retail new & used vehicles 1,164 1,501 (22 )% Used-to-New Ratio 0.41 0.36 14 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,553 $ 3,549 (28 )% Used vehicles $ 2,202 $ 2,274 (3 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,225 $ 981 25 %

Note: All currently operating powersports stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 247.3 $ 258.8 $ 11.5 4 % Advertising 22.3 26.1 3.8 15 % Rent 9.3 11.3 2.0 18 % Other 113.3 116.6 3.3 3 % Total SG&A expenses $ 392.2 $ 412.8 $ 20.6 5 % Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses $ (2.1 ) $ - Severance and long-term compensation charges (4.3 ) (2.0 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ (6.4 ) $ (2.0 ) Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 385.8 $ 410.8 $ 25.0 6 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.1 % 46.7 % 60 bps Advertising 4.2 % 4.7 % 50 bps Rent 1.7 % 2.0 % 30 bps Other 21.1 % 21.2 % 10 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 73.1 % 74.6 % 150 bps Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses (0.4 )% - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.7 )% (0.4 )% Total effect of adjustments (1.1 )% (0.4 )% Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.0 % 74.2 % 220 bps

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 216.5 $ 213.8 $ (2.7 ) (1 )% Advertising 15.3 9.9 (5.4 ) (55 )% Rent 10.1 10.2 0.1 1 % Other 96.6 97.3 0.7 1 % Total SG&A expenses $ 338.5 $ 331.2 $ (7.3 ) (2 )% Adjustments: Long-term compensation charges $ (2.2 ) $ - Total SG&A adjustments $ (2.2 ) $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 336.3 $ 331.2 $ (5.1 ) (2 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 45.5 % 42.4 % (310 ) bps Advertising 3.2 % 2.0 % (120 ) bps Rent 2.1 % 2.0 % (10 ) bps Other 20.3 % 19.3 % (100 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.1 % 65.7 % (540 ) bps Adjustments: Long-term compensation charges (0.4 )% - % Total effect of adjustments (0.4 )% - % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 70.7 % 65.7 % (500 ) bps

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 25.2 $ 39.7 $ 14.5 37 % Advertising 6.6 15.8 9.2 58 % Rent (0.8 ) 1.1 1.9 173 % Other 14.6 17.2 2.6 15 % Total SG&A expenses $ 45.6 $ 73.8 $ 28.2 38 % Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses $ (2.1 ) $ - Severance and long-term compensation charges (2.1 ) (2.0 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ (4.2 ) $ (2.0 ) Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 41.4 $ 71.8 $ 30.4 42 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 47.8 % 100.6 % 5,280 bps Advertising 12.6 % 40.0 % 2,740 bps Rent (1.4 )% 2.7 % 410 bps Other 27.6 % 43.9 % 1,630 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 86.6 % 187.2 % 10,060 bps Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses (4.0 )% - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (4.0 )% (5.1 )% Total effect of adjustments (8.0 )% (5.1 )% Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 78.6 % 182.1 % 10,350 bps

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Powersports Segment - SG&A Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 5.6 $ 5.3 $ (0.3 ) (6 )% Advertising 0.4 0.4 - - % Rent - - - - % Other 2.1 2.1 - - % Total SG&A expenses $ 8.1 $ 7.8 $ (0.3 ) (4 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 72.7 % 53.9 % (1,880 ) bps Advertising 5.1 % 4.2 % (90 ) bps Rent 0.4 % 0.4 % - bps Other 26.6 % 21.6 % (500 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 104.8 % 80.1 % (2,470 ) bps

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (In millions) Reported: Income (loss) before taxes $ 62.7 $ 109.8 (43 )% Add: Impairment charges 1.0 - Segment income (loss) $ 63.7 $ 109.8 (42 )% Adjustments: Long-term compensation charges $ 2.2 $ - Total pre-tax adjustments $ 2.2 $ - Adjusted: Segment income (loss) $ 65.9 $ 109.8 (40 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (In millions) Reported: Income (loss) before taxes $ (2.9 ) $ (46.8 ) 94 % Add: Impairment charges - - Segment income (loss) $ (2.9 ) $ (46.8 ) 94 % Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses $ 2.1 $ - Severance and long-term compensation charges 2.1 2.0 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 4.2 $ 2.0 Adjusted: Segment income (loss) $ 1.3 $ (44.8 ) 103 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Powersports Segment - Income (Loss) Before Taxes and Segment Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (In millions) Reported: Income (loss) before taxes $ (2.3 ) $ 0.6 (483 )% Add: Impairment charges - - Segment income (loss) $ (2.3 ) $ 0.6 (483 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Weighted-

Average

Shares Net Income

(Loss) Per

Share

Amount Weighted-

Average

Shares Net Income

(Loss) Per

Share

Amount (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported net income (loss), diluted shares, and diluted earnings (loss) per share 34.9 $ 42.0 $ 1.20 36.9 $ 47.7 $ 1.29 Adjustments: Closed store accrued expenses $ 2.1 $ - Impairment charges 1.0 - Severance and long-term compensation charges 4.3 2.0 Total pre-tax items of interest $ 7.4 $ 2.0 Tax effect of above items (1.9 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted net income (loss), diluted shares, and diluted earnings (loss) per share 34.9 $ 47.5 $ 1.36 36.9 $ 49.2 $ 1.33

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Powersports

Segment Total Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Powersports

Segment Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 42.0 $ 47.7 Provision for income taxes 15.5 15.9 Income (loss) before taxes $ 62.7 $ (2.9 ) $ (2.3 ) $ 57.5 $ 109.8 $ (46.8 ) $ 0.6 $ 63.6 Non-floor plan interest (1) 26.3 0.6 0.5 27.4 25.4 0.9 0.6 26.9 Depreciation and amortization (2) 31.5 5.4 1.0 37.9 28.2 7.0 0.7 35.9 Stock-based compensation expense 4.4 - - 4.4 5.0 - - 5.0 Impairment charges 1.0 - - 1.0 - - - - Severance and long-term compensation charges 2.2 2.1 - 4.3 - 2.0 - 2.0 Closed store accrued expenses $ - $ 2.1 $ - $ 2.1 $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted EBITDA $ 128.1 $ 7.3 $ (0.8 ) $ 134.6 $ 168.4 $ (36.9 ) $ 1.9 $ 133.4

(1) Includes interest expense, other, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, net of any amortization of debt issuance costs or net debt discount/premium included in (2) below. (2) Includes the following line items from the accompanying consolidated statements of cash flows: depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; debt issuance cost amortization; and debt discount amortization, net of premium amortization.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment Operations and Closed Stores

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Better / (Worse) % Change EchoPark

Operations Closed

Stores Total

EchoPark

Segment EchoPark

Operations Closed

Stores Total

EchoPark

Segment EchoPark

Operations Closed

Stores Total

EchoPark

Segment (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Total revenues $ 546.2 $ 13.2 $ 559.4 $ 489.9 $ 160.6 $ 650.5 11 % (92 )% (14 )% Total gross profit $ 53.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 52.6 $ 29.7 $ 9.7 $ 39.4 79 % (106 )% 34 % Income (loss) before taxes $ 2.9 $ (5.8 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (28.0 ) $ (18.8 ) $ (46.8 ) 110 % 69 % 94 % Non-floor plan interest (1) 0.6 - 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.9 NM NM NM Depreciation and amortization (2) 5.4 - 5.4 5.3 1.7 7.0 NM NM NM Severance and long-term compensation charges 0.5 1.6 2.1 - 2.0 2.0 NM NM NM Closed store accrued expenses - 2.1 2.1 - - - NM NM NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.4 $ (2.1 ) $ 7.3 $ (22.2 ) $ (14.7 ) $ (36.9 ) 142 % 86 % 120 % Used vehicle unit sales volume 17,618 363 17,981 15,551 4,429 19,980 13 % (92 )% (10 )% Total used vehicle and F&I gross profit per unit $ 3,018 $ 314 $ 2,955 $ 1,833 $ 2,290 $ 1,906 65 % (86 )% 55 %

NM = Not Meaningful

(1) Includes interest expense, other, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, net of any amortization of debt issuance costs or net debt discount/premium included in (2) below. (2) Includes the following line items from the accompanying consolidated statements of cash flows: depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; debt issuance cost amortization; and debt discount amortization, net of premium amortization.

