

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group (CWT) reported Thursday net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of $69.92 million or $1.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $22.21 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter increased to $270.75 million from $131.10 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $183.85 million for the quarter.



