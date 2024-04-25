

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH) is up over 96% at $2.16. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) is up over 45% at $2.36. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 36% at $1.58. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) is up over 14% at $10.00. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) is up over 13% at $13.90. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is up over 8% at $109.35. POET Technologies Inc. (POET) is up over 7% at $2.44. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is up over 6% at $46.75. TAL Education Group (TAL) is up over 6% at $13.10. Barclays PLC (BCS) is up over 6% at $10.22. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is up over 6% at $5.12. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is up over 5% at 75.14. Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) is up over 5% at $1.31.



In the Red



Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) is down over 15% at $8.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is down over 14% at $421.15. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 13% at $3.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) is down over 13% at $1.33. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is down over 12% at $2.14. MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) is down over 11% at $24.11. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is down over 9% at $1.04. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is down over 8% at $167.73. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is down over 7% at $26.99. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 7% at $4.02. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is down over 7% at $1.93. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is down over 6% at $1.45. ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) is down over 5% at $1.06. Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is down over 5% at $1.03.



