

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Russia's military campaign against Ukraine has made only marginal gains and at a huge cost, UK military advisor Nicholas Aucott said at an OSCE conference in Vienna.



Russia's casualty figures in the more than two years-old war stand at over 300,000, leading to desertion and record numbers of Russians seeking asylum, according to the top military official.



Russia lost the lives of more than 50,000 of its citizens in the war so far.



The rate of desertion is 7400 while western nations have received unprecedented amounts of asylum requests from Russian nationals wishing to avoid military service, Aucott said.



Russia has continued to launch a barrage of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine. Particularly devastating have been the attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second most populous city. Attacks using glide bombs caused widespread civilian casualties, damage to local housing, medical facilities, and critical infrastructure.



Despite operating with far less resources, Ukraine has had further success against Russia's Black Sea Fleet, damaging the Russian vessel, Kommuna. On April 17, Ukraine successfully conducted an attack on Dzhankoi Airfield in Crimea, destroying four S-300 and S-400 missile launchers, radar stations and a command post. Two days later, Russia lost a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, bringing Russia's fixed-wing aircraft losses to more than 100.



The Senior Military Advisor said United Kingdom will commit additional 500 million pounds ($624 million) in military aid to Ukraine, taking this year's total spending commitment to 3 billion pound ($3.74 billion).



This funding will be rapidly delivered to provide urgently needed ammunition, air defense, drones and engineering support to the Ukrainian forces.



