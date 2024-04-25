Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, announces that it has won two Stevie® Awards at the 2024 American Business Awards®. Wolters Kluwer TeamMate+ ESG has been recognized as a Gold Stevie winner in the compliance solution category and Enablon ESG Excellence received a Silver Stevie Award in the emerging technology category.

TeamMate and Enablon are part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division, the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for internal audit, Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TeamMate, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG said: "As organizations continue to focus on sustainability, it becomes even more critical that internal auditors have access to advanced technologies to identify and mitigate related complex risks. We are delighted that TeamMate+ ESG has been announced as a Gold Stevie winner in recognition of our relentless commitment to providing innovative and dynamic solutions to support our clients."

Judges commended TeamMate+ ESG for addressing the crucial need for reliable, structured, and accessible ESG information within the auditing environment. The solution was praised for being a "commendable innovation in the field of ESG auditing" and noted that its ready-to-use frameworks are aligned with audit workflows to enable assurance of ESG data.

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Enablon, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG said: "As the ESG reporting landscape evolves, companies are increasingly seeking to adopt transformative technologies to enable them to meet the growing requirements of regulators, stakeholders, and customers. We are honored that our cutting-edge ESG solution has been recognized by the prestigious American Business Awards. Enablon ESG Excellence empowers sustainability and finance leaders to collaborate to collect, report, and disclose verifiable ESG data with the same rigor as they apply to financial data."

Enablon ESG Excellence was commended by judges for "addressing a critical need for enterprises in today's world". A member of the judging panel congratulated Wolters Kluwer on "creating a niche in this market" through the development of its innovative ESG solution.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

