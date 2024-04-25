Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
25.04.24
12:28 Uhr
201,80 Euro
-3,80
-1,85 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,40202,2018:30
201,40202,2018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 17:46
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: The Rafale enters service in the Croatian Air Force

The Rafale enters service in the Croatian Air Force

The first six Rafale operated by the Croatian Air Force were welcomed at the Zagreb operational base by the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, the Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Minister of Defense Ivan Anušic.

Saint-Cloud, France, April 25, 2024 - Following the acquisition of 12 Rafale from the French Air and Space Force in November 2021, the first six Rafale of the Croatian Air Force - Hrvatsko ratno zrakoplovstvo i protuzracna obrana (HRZ i PZO) - operated by its pilots trained in France, arrived today at the 91 operational base, near Zagreb. They were welcomed by the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, the Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Minister of Defense Ivan Anušic, during a ceremony.

Coming from the Dassault Aviation site in Mérignac, these six Rafale will join the 191 Squadron of the Croatian Air Force. The next Rafale will arrive from the end of 2024, to form a complete squadron by mid-2025.

"The mastery with which the Croatian Air Force carried out this first ferry testifies to the excellence of its pilots and personnel, and brilliantly illustrates the quality of Croatia's cooperation with France. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to completing the full integration and logistic support of the Rafale into the Croatian Air Force, which will contribute to ensuring Croatia's sovereignty and enable it to successfully carry out its operational missions within NATO", declared Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort: +33
Mathieu Durand: +33

Rafale Communication
Nathalie Bakhos: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Rafale Ferry Croatia (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2488c1ca-208d-4a34-934c-390c18c8d5d1)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.