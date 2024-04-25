Dassault Aviation: The Rafale enters service in the Croatian Air Force

The Rafale enters service in the Croatian Air Force

The first six Rafale operated by the Croatian Air Force were welcomed at the Zagreb operational base by the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, the Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Minister of Defense Ivan Anušic.

Saint-Cloud, France, April 25, 2024 - Following the acquisition of 12 Rafale from the French Air and Space Force in November 2021, the first six Rafale of the Croatian Air Force - Hrvatsko ratno zrakoplovstvo i protuzracna obrana (HRZ i PZO) - operated by its pilots trained in France, arrived today at the 91 operational base, near Zagreb. They were welcomed by the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, the Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Minister of Defense Ivan Anušic, during a ceremony.

Coming from the Dassault Aviation site in Mérignac, these six Rafale will join the 191 Squadron of the Croatian Air Force. The next Rafale will arrive from the end of 2024, to form a complete squadron by mid-2025.

"The mastery with which the Croatian Air Force carried out this first ferry testifies to the excellence of its pilots and personnel, and brilliantly illustrates the quality of Croatia's cooperation with France. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to completing the full integration and logistic support of the Rafale into the Croatian Air Force, which will contribute to ensuring Croatia's sovereignty and enable it to successfully carry out its operational missions within NATO", declared Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

