Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
25.04.24
15:29 Uhr
1,670 Euro
+0,015
+0,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 18:16
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and -2-

DJ Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and update on clinical activities under development. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and update on clinical activities under development. 
25-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
2023 financial results and update on clinical activities 
under development 
 
   -- Excellent one-year interim follow-up results with the KaliosTM mitral ring and strategic shift towards 
  the US market 
   -- Excellent performance of the Epygon valve after one year of follow-up and growing recognition of the 
  biomimetic mitral valve concept 
   -- First in human successful implantation for the Artus artificial sphincter, for the treatment of urinary 
  incontinence 
   -- Reiterated confidence of key shareholders through the granting of current account advances, extending its 
  financial horizon until end of July 2024 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 25 April 2024 - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech 
company specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, is today 
publishing its 2023 annual results and providing an update on its clinical studies. 
 
Several key milestones achieved in 2023 
Several key milestones were achieved in 2023, especially regarding the progress of clinical studies, with the start of 
the Epygon pilot study and the excellent clinical results for KaliosTM in terms of efficacy and safety profile at one 
year. The period was also marked by the strengthening of the management team by adding valuable expertise to the 
important areas of product development through to marketing. 
At the same time, the Company successfully completed a financing in the form of a capital increase with pre-emptive 
subscription rights maintained, carried out by issuing shares with redeemable share subscription warrants in the gross 
amount of EUR13.7 million and with the acquisition of 10% of the share capital by LCEA. 
 
KaliosTM: Strategic shift towards the US market following the positive one-year results of the Optimise II pivotal 
study 
KaliosTM is the only mitral valve annuloplasty device that can be percutaneously adjusted to treat residual and 
recurrent mitral insufficiency at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating heart, thereby avoiding 
another open-heart operation. Affluent Medical estimates that KaliosTM would avoid repeat surgery for 30-40% of 
patients within five years of their operation. 
The market for mitral valve repair surgery was worth an estimated at USD1.5 billion in 2023 in the US and Europe, up 3.5% 
per year. 
The Optimise II pivotal study on KaliosTM was designed to assess the medical device's safety and efficacy in the 
surgical treatment of mitral regurgitation with catheter-based adjustment. 
In September 2023, the Company presented interim data on 20 patients treated in five clinical centers in Europe after 
one year of implantation. After one year, none of the patients had mitral regurgitation > 2+, which met the study's 
primary objective. 
The study's safety profile is excellent: no deaths, myocardial infarction, valvular thrombosis or endocarditis were 
reported. The study involved 13 patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation and 7 with functional mitral 
regurgitation. Five intraoperative adjustments were performed, and one patient was adjusted 11 months after surgery. 
From the four patients adjusted perioperatively, with one year follow up, excellent results were observed and were 
maintained (grade 1+). 
Following the analysis of these positive one-year data, Affluent Medical decided to refocus its resources on the US 
market and enter into discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In December 2023, the Company made a 
pre-submission to the FDA to assess the marketing authorisation process for its KaliosTM medical device as a Class 2 
device that can rely on an equivalent (510(k)) or a risk analysis (De Novo). Class 2 pathway would allow simplified 
access to the market compared to the initial European strategy. 
The US market offers several marketing advantages; the average selling price of a mitral ring is 25-30% higher than in 
Europe and obtaining approval in the US is perfectly aligned with the strategy to secure commercial partners primarily 
located in the US (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Edwards Life Science, etc.). As such, the European study was 
suspended during this strategic refocusing. 
Epygon: First successful implantation of the valve and opening of new investigation centres 
Epygon is the only biomimetic cardiac mitral valve, mimicking the anatomy of the native mitral valve and physiological 
blood flows, implantable via transcatheter delivery. This transcatheter approach avoids an invasive open-heart 
procedure and associated complications in treating mitral failure. This serious and potentially fatal disease affects 
2% of the world's population, around 160 million people. However, less than 4% of patients with a severe form can have 
open-heart surgery, which poses a high risk of death and hospitalisation. The TMVI (transcatheter mitral valve 
implantation) market for endovascular valves has greater market potential than TAVI (transcatheter aortic valve 
implantation - over USD8 billion at maturity), according to Allied Market Research and Azoth Market Research. 
In March 2023, Affluent Medical announced the successful first implantation of the Epygon biomimetic mitral heart valve 
in a patient presenting a profile of severe mitral insufficiency associated with several comorbidity factors. 
This implantation was performed by the minimally invasive transcatheter route, by Prof. Stefano Salizzoni, MD, PhD - 
co-investigator in the Minerva pilot clinical study - and his team, at the Molinette Hospital of Health and Science in 
Turin, Italy. After one month of follow-up, the patient improved her functional condition, increasing her New York 
Heart Association (NYHA) functional status from III to II; this results in a resumption of the person's daily 
activities without becoming completely breathless. The echocardiogram showed excellent function of the Epygon valve. 
Approval by the data monitoring and safety committee enabled the Company to treat other patients with the Epygon valve. 
Two additional investigation centres were approved to participate in the clinical trial (Seville and Budapest). 
Applications were submitted at five new centres (Linz in Austria, Modena and Milan in Italy, Bad Nauheim in Germany, 
and Madrid) with the target to open these new centres by the second half of the year. 
Affluent Medical accelerated patient assessments to 92 patients in 2023, with the goal of implanting up to 10 patients 
to complete the pilot phase. A Simulands simulator was developed and validated in 2023 to strengthen the surgical 
training of clinical investigators and provide the Company with greater organisational flexibility. The Company has 
also expanded the valve-size portfolio with two new sizes (40 and 42) and has initiated activities to enable the 
treatment of patients with size 44. These additional developments will speed up patient screening as they are 
progressively approved at the investigation centres. 
 
Artus: Start of the European pilot study 
Affluent Medical points out that the Artus medical device is the first mechanical artificial sphincter that patients 
can activate via remote control, for the treatment of moderate to severe urinary incontinence in both men and women. 
The urinary sphincters currently on the market were not initially developed for women, even though women account for 
80% of patients. According to Optima Insights, the global market for medical devices for treating urinary incontinence 
(including strips, neurostimulators and artificial sphincters) is expected to reach USD4.3 billion by 2027, growing an 
annual 11% on average between 2019 and 2027. 
In December 2023, the first clinical investigation centre in Prague, Czech Republic, began screening patients to 
initiate the Dry pilot study. Several other centres have opened in Europe, including in Poland, where the first phase 
of the assessment and approval of the protocol with the ethics committee has been completed. Affluent Medical is 
awaiting approval from the Polish authorities to begin patient recruitment. A total of 70 patients are to be recruited 
for the pilot and pivotal phases of this study. 
The pilot phase, which is expected to be completed by the second half of 2024, will first focus on men, then another 
pilot study will initiate trials in women. 
Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem for over 400 million people worldwide without any innovation for 
40 years, with patients suffering from poor quality of life associated with the psychological disorders linked to this 
condition. 
 
Success of the 2023 capital increase 
On 6 March 2023, Affluent Medical announced the success of its capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights 
maintained, carried out by issuing shares with redeemable share subscription warrants in the gross amount of EUR13.7 
million (excluding any exercise of the redeemable share subscription warrants). 
 
Changes in shareholder structure and governance 
Following LCEA's subscription to the capital increase carried out by Affluent Medical on 6 March 2023, the fund 
management Company became the second largest shareholder in Affluent Medical, with 10.25% of the share capital and 
7.10% of the voting rights alongside the long-standing shareholder Truffle Capital. Vincent Bourgeois was co-opted as 
director to represent LCEA, this new shareholder. 
 
Strengthening of the executive committee with several appointments 
In January 2023, Affluent Medical announced the recruitment of three members of the management team with the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

DJ Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and -2- 

appointment of Céline Buard as Marketing Director, Olivier Belamy as Industrialization Director and Claire André as 
Quality Assurance Director. 
In July 2023, Affluent Medical announced the appointments of Christophe de Vregille as Chief Financial Officer and 
Benjamin Renault as Development Director. 
These five experienced individuals joined the existing management team to support the execution of the development plan 
and address the next steps leading to the marketing of Affluent Medical's three advanced medical devices. 
 
Post-closing events 
Since the beginning of 2024, Affluent Medical has made substantial new advances for each of its three medical devices. 
 
KaliosT: 510(k) premarket notification filed with the FDA 
A 510(k) or De Novo is a premarket submission to the FDA to demonstrate that the device being assessed is as safe and 
effective as another comparable device already on the market. 
Affluent Medical held a meeting with the FDA in Q1 2024 to discuss its comments. The encouraging observations at this 
meeting will be taken into account as part of the market access strategy for KaliosTM in accordance with US 
regulations. An additional pre-submission to the FDA is planned for Q3 2024 to finalise the validation of the 
regulatory strategy. 
 
Epygon: Exceptional performance of the Epygon valve after one year 
An article on the success of the first in human implantation of its transcatheter mitral valve Epygon entitled "A 
Mono-Leaflet, Low-Profile Transcatheter Mitral Prosthesis: First-in-Human Implantation" was published in the 
prestigious Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions. 
In February 2024, 1-year follow-up of the first patient was performed and the transoesophageal echocardiographic 
examination revealed excellent valve performance, with no mitral regurgitation or para-valvular leakage. 
Lastly, a survey of over 60 interventional cardiologists and heart surgeons found that 70% of interventional 
cardiologists refer their patients to heart surgeons, underlining the differentiation of the Epygon valve in preserving 
the natural vortex (blood circulation in the heart) allowing a better patient recovery. 
 
Artus: Success of the first in human implantation of the Artus artificial sphincter for the treatment of stress urinary 
incontinence 
A first in human implantation of the minimally invasive Artus medical device for the treatment of urinary incontinence 
as part of the European pilot study was announced in March 2024. 
This first implantation of the Artus artificial urinary sphincter was successfully performed by Prof. Roman Zachoval, 
MD, PhD, Head of the Department of Urology at Thomayer University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, on a 68-year-old 
man with severe urinary incontinence. The device will be activated approximately six weeks after implantation as soon 
as wound healing after surgery is complete. 
Affluent Medical intends to treat ten men as part of the pivotal study by the second half of 2024 before initiating 
trials in women at the end of the year. 
 
Bridge financing of EUR3.5 million 
At the end of January 2024, Affluent Medical announced the completion of EUR3.5 million in bridge financing from its main 
shareholders (Truffle Capital, LCEA, Ginko Invest, Denos and Hayk Holding), in the form of a capital increase with the 
cancellation of pre-emptive subscription rights of shareholders for a category of beneficiaries. The transaction 
enables the company to finance its operational needs, including covering costs related to regulatory support for 
interactions with the FDA concerning KaliosTM, the initiation of the pilot study in men for Artus and the continuation 
of the pilot study for Epygon. With this bridge financing, the financial horizon was extended until May 2024 without 
impacting operational activities. 
 
Reiterated confidence of key shareholders through the granting of current account advances, extending its financial 
horizon until July 2024 
To enable its short-term operational needs, Affluent Medical secured a new bridge financing from its main shareholders 
in the amount of EUR3.5 million. This financing was carried out in the form of current account advances enabling the 
Company to extend its financial horizon until end of July 2024. The shareholders participating in this financing were 
as follows: Truffle Capital, Ginko Invest. 
At the same time, the Company continues to actively explore various additional financing options that may include 
capital increases, as well as strategic partnerships, reflecting its commitment to securing the resources necessary for 
its future developments. 
 
2023 financial results 
The main financial items under IFRS are presented in the table below and were approved by the Board of Directors at its 
meeting of 24 April 2024. They are audited by the Statutory Auditors and the audit report relating to the certification 
is currently being issued. 
The full financial statements will be included in the Universal Registration Document, which will be posted on the 
Company's website on 30 April 2024: www.affluentmedical.com. 
 
 
In EURk, at 31 December 
                                         31/12/2023  31/12/2022 
(audited financial statements - IFRS) 
                                         12 months   12 months 
Other operating income                              1,224     1,339 
Consumed purchases                                (2,132)    (2,443) 
External expenses                                 (6,017)    (5,566) 
Personnel expenses                                (6,141)    (5,213) 
Taxes                                       (97)     (85) 
Allocations to provisions net of reversals                    -       119 
Other current operating income and expenses                    178      9 
Depreciation and amortisation                           (2,413)    (2,450) 
 
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME                             (15,398)   (14,290) 
 
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) after share in net income of associates          (15,398)   (14,290) 
Net financial income                               (405)     (1,110) 
Income tax                                    150      173 
NET INCOME                                    (15,653)   (15,227) 
 
Cash flow from operating activities                        (12,054)   (11,081) 
Cash flow from investment activities                       (184)     (146) 
Cash flow from financing activities                        11,316    2,401 
Increase (decrease) in cash                            (922)     (8,826) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                             1,657     2,579

Other operating income mainly consists of the Research Tax Credit paid in respect of 2023, totalling EUR1.2 million.

The change in operating expenses at the end of 2023 reflects the increase in the Group's workforce, with the recruitment of new members of the executive committee and external expenses as part of the development of the various ongoing clinical programmes. At the end of the financial year, the Company had an average headcount of 59 employees, versus 54 at the end of 2022.

Depreciation and amortisation charges include, in particular, charges relating to technologies developed in-house.

Financial income at 31 December 2023 notably includes interest paid and the balance of the amortised cost of bonds in the amount of -EUR0.4 million.

Net income showed a loss of EUR15.6 million, relatively stable compared with net income in 2022.

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical studies.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.