Gecina's Combined General Meeting was held on April 25, 2024, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel. The shareholders approved all of the resolutions, including the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2023. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 6. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 2, 2024 and will be paid in cash on July 4, 2024.

The General Meeting renewed the appointment of Mr Jérôme Brunel as a director, for four years. The Board of Directors met following the General Meeting and also decided to reappoint Mr Jérôme Brunel as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the General Meeting approved the appointment of Ms Nathalie Charles and Ms Audrey Camus as directors, for a four-year term of office. They replaced Ms Inès Reinmann Toper and Mr Claude Gendron, whose terms of office ended following this General Meeting.

Appointed as an Observer by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2023, Ms Nathalie Charles was appointed as a director following this General Meeting. Nathalie Charles' renowned expertise and experience in the real estate sector represent valuable assets for Gecina's Board of Directors. Her deep knowledge of real estate market dynamics will make a major contribution in terms of supporting the Board's decisions.

An Ecole Polytechnique graduate, Nathalie Charles is a Senior Advisor and independent director. She was recently Deputy CEO and Global Head of Investment Management of BNP Paribas Real Estate (2019-2023), overseeing a portfolio with 30 billion euros of assets under management in Europe. Previously, she was Head of Development and European Country Teams at AXA IM Real Assets (2013-2019) and Corporate Real Estate Managing Director for the EDF Group (2008-2013). Before that, Nathalie Charles spent 12 years with the Unibail-Rodamco Group (which became URW), where she held various roles in the office and retail real estate sector, as well as on major development projects in Paris and across France. She also held various positions with banking groups from 1987 to 1996. Nathalie Charles is a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute. In 2011, she was honored with the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur.

Ms Audrey Camus brings to the Board of Directors a large experience in the real estate sector, in particular her expertise in both office and residential. The Board of Directors will benefit from her real estate asset management and development expertise, complementing the areas of expertise already in place. Ms Audrey Camus' renowned expertise and experience will be useful and valuable assets for the Company's Board of Directors.

Audrey Camus has been Vice President, Development and Asset Management, Europe at Ivanhoé Cambridge since September 2019. In this capacity, she oversees all development and asset management activities for Ivanhoé Cambridge's main markets in Europe, namely Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Audrey Camus has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. She began her career in 1998 with Icade, where she held several roles, including Director of Development from 2005. She moved to ING Real Estate Development France in 2006 as Project Director. In 2007, she joined Foncière des Régions (renamed Covivio in 2018) as Project Director. From 2010 to 2019, she was Covivio's Head of Development and a member of its Executive Committee. Audrey Camus is a civil engineer and a graduate of the École Spéciale des Travaux Publics (ESTP). She also holds a post-graduate diploma (DESS) from the Paris IAE (Sorbonne Business School).

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 members, with 64% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the AFEP-MEDEF Code and 55% women directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr Jérôme Brunel (*), Chairman

- Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer

- Ms Audrey Camus

- Ms Nathalie Charles (*)

- Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (*)

- Ms Dominique Dudan (*)

- Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (*)

- Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

- Ms Carole Le Gall (*)

- Mr Jacques Stern (*)

- Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Stéphane Villemain

(*) Independent directors

The Board of Directors also adjusted the composition of the Committees. Details of this composition are appended.

Appendix

Board of Directors committees

Strategic and Investment Committee (SIC)

Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by Stéphane Villemain, SIC Chairman

Jérôme Brunel*

Nathalie Charles*

Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

Jacques Stern*

Audit and Risk Committee (ARC)

Jacques Stern*, ARC Chairman

Laurence Danon Arnaud*

Jérôme Brunel*

Audrey Camus

Gabrielle Gauthey*

Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

?Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (GACC)

Dominique Dudan*, GACC Chairwoman

Audrey Camus

Laurence Danon Arnaud*

Gabrielle Gauthey*

Compliance and Ethics Committee (CEC)

Nathalie Charles*, CEC Chairwoman

Dominique Dudan*

Carole Le Gall*

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC)

Gabrielle Gauthey*, CSRC Chairwoman

Carole Le Gall*

Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by Stéphane Villemain

Independent directors

