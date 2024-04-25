

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday announced a decline in its first-quarter sales due to a decrease in construction activities in Europe.



Sales decreased to 11.3 billion euros from last year's 12.4 billion euros.



The company said that sales were down 10.3 percent in Europe on year-over-year basis, which was partially offset by strong sales growth in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.



Saint-Gobain stated that the acquisition of CSR Limited and Bailey would help the company to expand its market in Australia and Canada.



