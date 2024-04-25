

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, hospitality group Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) announced an increase of 8 percent in its revenue for first quarter, mainly due to the revenue growth in Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.



Revenue rose to 1.24 billion euros from 1.14 billion euros last year.



The company's revenue per available room increased 7.6 percent to 66 euros.



Looking forward, the company expects an EBITDA growth of 9 to 12 percent for the fiscal period 2023-27.



